Man arrested for bomb threat against Blacksburg PD

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Blacksburg man has been arrested for a bomb threat against the town’s police department.

Jaden Eubanks is charged with Threats to bomb or damage buildings, and he is being held without bond.

Blacksburg Police were notified about 11:30 p.m. October 14 about a bomb threat made toward the department. The threat had been posted online through a social media profile, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.