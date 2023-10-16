Birthdays
MLC Cancer Foundation hosts Pink Event

By Natalie Faunce
Oct. 16, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the MLC Cancer Foundation is hosting a Pink Event, Saturday, October 21st at 3pm at the New College Institute in Martinsville.

The event is now in its 15th year and it’s designed to promote early detection and honor the lives of cancer survivors.

The organization was started by a local woman in honor of her mother.

Here @ Home sat down with the Founder, Patricia Via, along with her daughter, Telesa Via, to talk about how the Foundation got started and the importance of the Pink Event.

Listen in to our conversation and see how you can get involved and raise money for this organization.

