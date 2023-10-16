Montgomery County creates transportation plan

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County is working to address transportation needs around the county and has a list of around 20 projects it would like to see accomplished in the coming years.

“We want to offer convenient, reliable transportation resources that are safe for everybody,” Montgomery County Planning Director Brea Hopkins said.

She says these projects have to be identified and planned for well in advance.

“The improvement money is very competitive and sometimes hard to come by,” Hopkins said.

Through the county’s new “Transportation Matters” plan, the county is working to improve safety and connectivity.

“Providing a safer travel environment for our citizens and those people passing through safety is a huge concern,” Hopkins said. “The importance of that is once you have it in a plan, it then substantiates the need and so you tend to have a better chance of getting funding through the state and federal funding programs.”

Some of the funding for a few projects is already being applied for including enhancements to Rte. 8 and more pedestrian connectivity.

“Some of those improvements include shoulder widening, rumble strips, things like that just to make that a safer travel environment for those commuters that we have going through the area,” Hopkins said. “Looking at ways to get bikers, pedestrians from one town to the other so they can enjoy the amenities in each town.”

