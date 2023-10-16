Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Mother accused of killing daughter

The father called 911, police in Modesto, California, said. (Source: KMAX/KOVR/CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR stafff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MODESTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - A California mother is behind bars following the death of her own daughter.

Police said the mom killed the girl inside their Modesto apartment over the weekend.

Another child was inside the apartment at the time of the incident but was not hurt, police said.

It was the father who made the 911 call just after 12:30 Saturday afternoon, claiming his wife killed their daughter.

“We have an rp on the line, unintelligible, saying their their wife killed their daughter,” the 911 dispatcher said. “Dad is saying that his daughter is 11-44. Mom still inside, sounds like it was a knife wound?”

When police arrived at the Crown Ridge Apartments on Scenic Drive, they found a young girl dead inside one of the units.

Police said they arrested Mina Nazari for murder.

Modesto police have not released the girl’s age or details about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Experts said the whole family should seek out professional help as they try to process the indescribable loss.

According to the National Children’s Alliance, in 2021, over 1,8000 children died from abuse and neglect in the U.S.

Licensed marriage and family therapist Kalene Kahn talked about how a family processes this type of trauma, particularly for the young child still inside that home following the apparent homicide.

“When someone goes through trauma, they are carrying around a nervous system now that just feels unsafe at any or all times. So really, it’s the family flooding that child’s nervous system with ‘Hey, you’re safe,’” she said.

And Kahn said it’s not the children who also may need help.

“For anybody who is supporting a child going through trauma ... find support for yourself, too,” she said.

With the right support, the pain wont go away, but it can be something they can cope with, Kahn said.

“It’s something you’ll carry for your lifetime. It doesn’t mean it’s going to be intense, overwhelming waves that drown you every day,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Deadline coming: Governor urges Virginians to file to receive rebate
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
Suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit identified
I-81 MM in Rockbridge Co. back open after fatal crash
Montgomery Co. deputies in search of missing elderly woman

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Judge weighing gag order on Trump in 2020 election case says prosecutors’ proposal may be too broad
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as Israeli siege strains hospitals
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie...
FBI report: Violent crime decreases to pre-pandemic levels, but property crime is on the rise
Several earthquakes shook the far northern coast region of California early Monday, but...
Several earthquakes shake far north coast region of California but no harm reported