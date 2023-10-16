Renovations underway to expand Danville’s Sovah Health Emergency Department

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sovah Health in Danville is making some upgrades to its Emergency Department.

The 7,000-square-foot expansion will include a larger waiting area and renovations of the existing rooms. The Emergency Department will also go from 21 to 31 full-sized rooms, allowing more patients to be treated at the same time.

“Right now, with only having 21 spaces, we have a large behavioral health population that stay in our department 24/7,” said Ashley Bradshaw, Director of Emergency Services. “So, with the new space, we’ll have a lot more area that is preferred to keep them safe.”

The project will also include a new patient monitoring system and radiology exam room. The ambulance bay will be relocated to make it easier to transport patients in and out of the ER and improve walk-in access, as well.

“Currently, our space is very tight. We can’t move around the way we need to. Our waiting area is very, very small and condensed. So, we’ll have better space to be able to work on those patients as well as new equipment,” added Bradshaw.

They are currently renovating floor 2A to provide a temporary Emergency Department during the construction of the new one.

Patients will move to the new space November 8 and will only be able to enter the hospital through South Main Street. Central Boulevard will be blocked off and used for ambulances only. There will be interior and exterior signage for the traffic flow changes.

“It’s for flow and to be able to get them in and out easier, so it’s not so cramped,” said Craig Fulcher, Director of Plant Operations. “With new equipment, that will help our staff to better treat our patients. It just helps people get that comfort to know that they can continue to come here for quality patient care.”

They expect the renovations to be complete by November 2024.

