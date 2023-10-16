Ridder suffers regression as another 3-turnover game handcuffs Falcons in loss to Commanders

(AP) - Desmond Ridder’s second three-turnover game in his last three starts left the second-year quarterback open for renewed questions about his inconsistency and even his job security as the Atlanta Falcons’ starter.

Ridder threw three interceptions and also committed key grounding and delay penalties which hurt the Falcons in their 24-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.

The Falcons’ mistakes were not all on Ridder.

Coach Arthur Smith was second-guessed for his decision to call for a 2-point play early in the fourth quarter. The play failed. The struggles looked like a regression for Ridder. The Falcons fell to 3-3.

