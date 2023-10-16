Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Ridder suffers regression as another 3-turnover game handcuffs Falcons in loss to Commanders

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) works in the pocket against the Washington...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) works in the pocket against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Desmond Ridder’s second three-turnover game in his last three starts left the second-year quarterback open for renewed questions about his inconsistency and even his job security as the Atlanta Falcons’ starter.

Ridder threw three interceptions and also committed key grounding and delay penalties which hurt the Falcons in their 24-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.

The Falcons’ mistakes were not all on Ridder.

Coach Arthur Smith was second-guessed for his decision to call for a 2-point play early in the fourth quarter. The play failed. The struggles looked like a regression for Ridder. The Falcons fell to 3-3.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Deadline coming: Governor urges Virginians to file to receive rebate
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
I-81 MM in Rockbridge Co. back open after fatal crash
Montgomery Co. deputies in search of missing elderly woman
Jody Adkins
135 mph police chase ends in arrest of Patrick Co. man

Latest News

students and fans gather at lane stadium
Virginia Tech celebrates homecoming win
James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud warms up before taking the field against Georgia...
McCloud, Black lead unbeaten James Madison to 41-13 win over Georgia Southern
FILE - Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee Shannon Miller, right, stands with her presenter, Mary...
Family of Olympic champion gymnast Mary Lou Retton says she is making ‘remarkable’ progress
Friday Football Extra: Week 8 highlights