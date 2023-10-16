Roanoke PD deputy chief resigns after being placed on leave

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police Deputy Chief David Morris has resigned and the city has accepted his resignation, according to a city spokesperson.

The resignation follows Morris’s being placed on administrative leave in August.

At that time, when WDBJ7 reached out to the police department for information about the reason for him being placed on leave, we were told, “The Roanoke Police Department cannot comment on personnel matters such as this.” A similar statement was provided when the city was asked about the resignation.

WDBJ7 has submitted Freedom of Information Act requests hoping to find more information.

According to an August email to the department from interim Chief Jerry Stokes, “Until further notice, Deputy Chief Morris may not be in the PD building unless escorted by me or member of PSU (Professional Standards Unit). If DC Morris requests entry at any time, he is to be referred by me or PSU.”

According to the department’s website, Morris’s most recent role as deputy chief was overseeing the department’s Uniform Operations Division. The site also says he is an Army veteran and Radford University graduate who has been with RPD since 2008.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.