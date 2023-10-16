Student in custody after lockdown at Covington Middle School

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A student is in custody after reports of weapons at Covington Middle School (CMS) initiated a lockdown.

Alleghany Highlands Public Schools (AHPS) has returned to normal operations after the lockdown Monday, according to the school division. All other schools were under shelter-in-place as a precaution “to ensure student and staff safety,” according to school officials.

School officials and law enforcement responded after receiving reports of a CMS student with weapons. The student, reported by other students, was located and is in the custody of law enforcement for questioning.

“We cannot commend these students enough for quickly notifying our administrators. We again say that it’s a community effort to keep our schools safe and the quick action by these students is a prime example of that. We also commend the prompt action by our school administrators and law enforcement. We take the safety and well-being of our students very seriously,” said Kim Halterman and Melinda Snead-Johnson, leaders of AHPS.

“We are aware that there are rumors that there was a gun found on school property and that a threat of violence was reported Sunday evening. Both of these rumors are incorrect,” Halterman and Snead-Johnson said.

Students, parents, and the general public are reminded to report any perceived threats to students or school staff to school administrators and law enforcement, according to the school division. The school administration and the Covington Division of Police are continuing to investigate the incident, saying anyone with additional information is asked to call (540) 965-6333.

“We commend our staff and our law enforcement partners for swift response and keen focus,” continued Halterman and Snead-Johnson. “As always, AHPS reminds the community to attend to official AHPS communications for the most accurate available public information. In any form of emergency, AHPS staff and law enforcement first focus on student and staff safety.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.