Suspect in 2021 Lynchburg killing sentenced after pleading guilty

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in the killing of a man in Lynchburg in 2021 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Alfonzo Lynn Spinner, 40, also pleaded guilty in court Monday, October 16 to use of a firearm in commission of a murder for the death of Garey Douglas Braxton in August 2021.

As part of a plea agreement with the Commonwealth, Spinner was sentenced to 40 years in prison on the murder charge and 3 years on the firearm charge. 28 years of the total sentence was suspended, meaning he will serve of 15 years. Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison says the agreement was reached due to a lack of proof regarding what specifically occurred between Spinner and Braxton that led to the shooting. She says Braxton’s family agreed with the sentence.

Police were called early the morning of August 1 about shots heard in an apartment on Park Avenue in Lynchburg, and found Braxton, 65, slumped over in a chair with a single gunshot wound to the head, according to Harrison. Braxton was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Spinner surrendered to police, who said he acknowledged being inside the apartment with Braxton, confirmed he had a gun with him, and gave a general description of where in the apartment he left the gun after the shooting, according to Harrison. Spinner did not provide additional details as to what led to him shooting Braxton, saying only that he was high on drugs.

Police found Spinner’s .40 caliber pistol inside the apartment on a bedroom shelf, as well as five expended .40 caliber shell casings inside the bedroom and living room of the apartment. All five shell casings were determined to have been fired from the defendant’s gun, according to Harrison.

