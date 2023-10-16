Three arrested, one sought in Campbell County, believed to be part of international theft group

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is being sought and three have been arrested in Campbell County as part of what the sheriff’s office says is a transnational theft group.

Around 12:40 p.m. October 14, deputies were called to Logan Lane, in the Timberlake Area, about a possible breaking-and-entering in progress. Deputies were told the burglars were three males wearing all dark clothing.

Deputies found three males at a rear door, trying to manipulate it, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. They were all dressed in dark clothing and wearing surgical masks, and all three ran, according to the sheriff’s office. Two were captured quickly, one was determined to have been picked up from a nearby store and a fourth man was detained and charged after deputies determined he had also been involved.

The person not captured was wearing dark clothing and may have left the area in a newer model Silver Jeep, according to the sheriff’s office, which doesn’t know his name or where he lives, but says he appeared to be Hispanic.

Campbell County detectives, working with the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigations, say they have information that the suspects are possibly part of the South American Theft Group, which is classified as a Transnational Theft Group.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call Investigator Mike Bryant at 434-332-9707 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can also be entered online at p3tips.com, or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

The three suspects being held are:

Edison Solar-Buitrago, 31, charged with:

• Intentionally destroy, deface or damage property more than $1000.00

• Conspire to intentionally destroy, deface, or damage property more than $1000.00

• Conspire to break and enter in the daytime the dwelling house.

Marlon Alex Salazar Hernandez Torroledo, 45

• Intentionally destroy, deface or damage property more than $1000.00

• Conspire to intentionally destroy, deface, or damage property more than $1000.00

• Conspire to break and enter in the daytime the dwelling house.

Nelson Augusto Munoz Gomez, 50

• Intentionally destroy, deface or damage property more than $1000.00

• Conspire to intentionally destroy, deface, or damage property more than $1000.00

• Conspire to break and enter in the daytime the dwelling house.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.