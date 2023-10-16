Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Tua Tagovailoa throws 3 TD passes to rally the Dolphins past the Panthers 42-21

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) grabs a pass for a touchdown as Carolina Panthers...
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) grabs a pass for a touchdown as Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) is late with the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers and sparked the Miami Dolphins to a 42-21 comeback victory over the winless Carolina Panthers.

Tagovailoa was 21 of 31 for 262 yards and has an NFL-leading 1,876 yards passing this season.

After Miami fell into an early 14-point hole, Tyreek Hill flipped the lead back in the Dolphins’ favor with a 41-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter.

He celebrated by grabbing someone’s phone near the end zone and recording himself doing a backflip — he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for the second straight game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Deadline coming: Governor urges Virginians to file to receive rebate
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Photo: Bland County Sheriff's Office
Two Virginias’ food bandit identified
I-81 MM in Rockbridge Co. back open after fatal crash
Montgomery Co. deputies in search of missing elderly woman

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) works in the pocket against the Washington...
Ridder suffers regression as another 3-turnover game handcuffs Falcons in loss to Commanders
students and fans gather at lane stadium
Virginia Tech celebrates homecoming win
James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud warms up before taking the field against Georgia...
McCloud, Black lead unbeaten James Madison to 41-13 win over Georgia Southern
FILE - Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee Shannon Miller, right, stands with her presenter, Mary...
Family of Olympic champion gymnast Mary Lou Retton says she is making ‘remarkable’ progress