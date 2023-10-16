Tua Tagovailoa throws 3 TD passes to rally the Dolphins past the Panthers 42-21

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers and sparked the Miami Dolphins to a 42-21 comeback victory over the winless Carolina Panthers.

Tagovailoa was 21 of 31 for 262 yards and has an NFL-leading 1,876 yards passing this season.

After Miami fell into an early 14-point hole, Tyreek Hill flipped the lead back in the Dolphins’ favor with a 41-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter.

He celebrated by grabbing someone’s phone near the end zone and recording himself doing a backflip — he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for the second straight game.

