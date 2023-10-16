Birthdays
Two Virginias’ food bandit suspect identified

Photo: Bland County Sheriff's Office
Photo: Bland County Sheriff's Office
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLAND, Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police have identified an alleged food bandit in the Two Virginias as Anthony Charles Meyers. According to the Bland County Sheriff’s Office, Meyers is a federal fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen in Union, W.Va.

According to a range of law enforcement departments, Meyers has burglarized multiple homes on both sides of the state line -- typically breaking into homes to steal food.

State Police say Meyers is on the run and has stolen from homes in at least three counties in the Two Virginias. His most recent reported victims have been in Monroe County, where he’s said to have burglarized homes in Union and Rock Camp. He’s been spotted on security cameras in both states.

Anyone who knows of Meyers’ whereabouts is urged to contact Virginia State Police, or your local law enforcement agency.

