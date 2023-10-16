Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Washington state man cited for having loaded gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

9mm pistol confiscated by TSA officials at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
9mm pistol confiscated by TSA officials at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.(TSA)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Washington state man was cited by police Monday for attempting to bring a loaded gun onto a flight at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA says the 9mm pistol was loaded with six bullets including one in the chamber.

Officials noticed the handgun as the man’s carry-on bag was going through the X-ray unit, resulting in police confiscating the gun.

The man also faces a financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach as high as $15,000.

“This was the fifth gun that our team has prevented from being carried into a plane so far this year. Bringing guns to checkpoints is a serious security violation,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Our officers are vigilant and are focused on preventing weapons from getting onto an airplane. People who bring their guns to our checkpoints create a potentially dangerous situation through their own actions. Responsible gun owners know where their guns are and they know not to bring them to a checkpoint.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Deadline coming: Governor urges Virginians to file to receive rebate
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
Suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit identified
Jody Adkins
135MPH police chase ends in arrest of Patrick Co. man
Montgomery Co. deputies in search of missing elderly woman

Latest News

FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled
The resignation comes amid sexual misconduct accusations circulating on social media
No charges filed against Lynchburg gynecologist who resigned amidst claims of sexual misconduct
FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite...
Rite Aid seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it deals with lawsuits and losses
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as Israeli siege strains hospitals, water supply
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief Resigns
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief Resigns