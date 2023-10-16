Washington state man cited for having loaded gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Washington state man was cited by police Monday for attempting to bring a loaded gun onto a flight at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA says the 9mm pistol was loaded with six bullets including one in the chamber.

Officials noticed the handgun as the man’s carry-on bag was going through the X-ray unit, resulting in police confiscating the gun.

The man also faces a financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach as high as $15,000.

“This was the fifth gun that our team has prevented from being carried into a plane so far this year. Bringing guns to checkpoints is a serious security violation,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Our officers are vigilant and are focused on preventing weapons from getting onto an airplane. People who bring their guns to our checkpoints create a potentially dangerous situation through their own actions. Responsible gun owners know where their guns are and they know not to bring them to a checkpoint.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.