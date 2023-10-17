Birthdays
5 arrested in connection to construction company burglary

Appomattox arrests(Credit: Appomattox Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people on Monday in connection to a construction company burglary.

According to deputies, more than $10,000 of stolen property was recovered after the arrests.

Harry Hendricks III, 20, of Lynchburg was charged with felony breaking & entering and felony grand larceny.

Tracy Hendricks, 53, of Lynchburg was charged with felony breaking & entering and felony grand larceny.

James Hayes, 47, of Appomattox was charged with felony breaking & entering and felony grand larceny.

Keane Rioseco, 38, of Evington was charged with felony breaking & entering and felony grand larceny.

Jamie Patria, 33, of Appomattox was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

The five are being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail awaiting trial. Deputies say the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call (434) 352-8241.

