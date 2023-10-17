Birthdays
Allegheny Highlands Public Schools respond to threat towards middle school

covington middle school
covington middle school(WDBJ)
By Amir Massenburg
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) -A student has been taken into custody after a reported threat targeted towards the middle school.

Covington Middle School was put on lockdown Monday afternoon after authorities say a student reportedly brought weapons to the building.

The district says students immediately told administrators about the alleged weapons and within minutes the school was in lockdown and the student was arrested.

School officials Kim Halterman and Melinda Snead-Johnson praised the students reaction.

“We cannot commend these students enough for quickly notifying our administrators… it’s a community effort to keep our schools safe and the quick action by these students is a prime example of that.”

The district says the student is being questioned by law enforcement. The identity and charges of the student have not been released.

Covington police say the rumors of a gun found on the property or of a threat being reported Sunday evening are untrue.

Any student, parent, or member of the public can report any perceived threats to school staff or law enforcement.

