Bedford Police offer reward for information on Longwood Cemetery vandalism

Longwood Cemetery
Longwood Cemetery(WDBJ7)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Police Department is offering a reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the Longwood Cemetery vandalism.

Bedford Police say they are offering $2,000 for anyone who can provide information of the October 6th incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lawhorne at (540)-586-7827 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Town of Bedford Police Department is investigating vandalism at Longwood Cemetery.

Officers responded to reports of property damage at 1131 Park Street Friday morning. Officers found damage to tombstones and cemetery facilities.

The damaged tombstones date to the 1700s.

