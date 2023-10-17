Bedford YMCA addresses childcare desert with early learning center

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - When the Bedford Area Family YMCA conducted a community survey, childcare rose to the top of the list.

And now, the organization is addressing an urgent need.

The Bedford area is considered a childcare desert, which means there aren’t enough childcare providers to serve the number of preschool children.

So instead of building a wellness center, the YMCA decided to develop an Early Learning Center.

The Bedford Y is a full-service operation, from the pool and the playing fields to the large garden where students learn about agriculture.

But the newest addition to the complex on Turnpike Road is the Early Learning Center that opened on July 5th.

Mary Jo Boone is the Bedford Area Family YMCA CEO.

“We almost filled up right out of the gate,” Boone told reporters. “As a matter of fact, the need was so great before we even had the building finished, we used the church across the way to offer the service to about 20 kids.”

Tuesday morning, leaders of the Y hosted State Sen. Mark Peake (R-Lynchburg).

The building cost $1.6 million to build and they’re still working to raise $800,000.

And they are looking for additional operating funds and subsidies to maintain and even expand the important services they provide.

“I believe in private first. I believe in private businesses to address these issues before government gets involved,” Peake said after his tour. “Of course, when you have children who cannot afford it, families who cannot afford it for their children, we need to step up and address the problem.”

The Early Learning Center has classrooms for infants to five-year-olds.

And though it’s been open just a matter of months, members of the staff are confident they are making a difference.

Holly Layne is Director of the Early Learning Center.

“If you don’t have childcare, you can’t work,” Layne said in an interview. “So families are forced to make a decision that one parent is going to stay home while the other parent works, and that’s very hard in today’s economy.”

Karen Blunt is a teacher in the Early Learning Center:

“I think it’s really filling something that Bedford has needed for a long time,” she added.

Leaders of the Bedford Area Family YMCA believe their Early Learning Center is a model for other communities, and a program worthy of public and private support.

