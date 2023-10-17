Beyond the Pink: Breast cancer survivor shares story of resilience

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A breast cancer survivor turned her painful experience into a purpose when she launched her business Story of Mine Designs.

Kylie Harvell was diagnosed with HER2+ Breast Cancer in 2019. She was going through treatment and later found out she was pregnant with her son Story.

Harvell joined Here @ Home to explain more about how she fought through her fears and used her journey to inspire her business that is named after her son.

Story of Mine Designs creates custom breast cancer drinkware for survivors and fighters. Harvell says her goal is to continue to advocate for women and men going through the disease.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.