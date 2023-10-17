Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Beyond the Pink: Breast cancer survivor shares story of resilience

Kylie Harvell's breast cancer journey inspires her business.
Kylie Harvell's breast cancer journey inspires her business.(Kylie Harvell)
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A breast cancer survivor turned her painful experience into a purpose when she launched her business Story of Mine Designs.

Kylie Harvell was diagnosed with HER2+ Breast Cancer in 2019. She was going through treatment and later found out she was pregnant with her son Story.

Harvell joined Here @ Home to explain more about how she fought through her fears and used her journey to inspire her business that is named after her son.

Story of Mine Designs creates custom breast cancer drinkware for survivors and fighters. Harvell says her goal is to continue to advocate for women and men going through the disease.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Deadline coming: Governor urges Virginians to file to receive rebate
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief resigns after being placed on leave
Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead
First Alert - Scattered showers return to the forecast for Friday.
Afternoon highs gradually warming through Thursday
Student in custody after lockdown at Covington Middle School

Latest News

Local Office on Aging
Local Office on Aging offers resources to keep seniors sheltered
COVID-19 Long-Term Symptoms
Central Virginia Health District launches long COVID study
The Central Virginia Health District is launching a long COVID study.
Local Long COVID Study Begins
SOVAH Health renovations
SOVAH Health renovations