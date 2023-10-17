Central Virginia Health District launches long COVID study

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Virginia Health District is launching a study to better understand long COVID.

According to the health district’s COVID epidemiologist, Cali Anderson. the study aims to learn more about potential risk factors, frequent symptoms, treatments and social supports.

Anderson said long COVID is generally defined as long lasting effects that occur after a COVID-19 infection. She said current data estimates about 10 percent of all people who had a COVID infection may be experiencing long COVID.

Some of those symptoms include intense fatigue and a worsening of symptoms following any type of mental or physical stimulation.

“We’re also seeing neurological complaints, which includes brain fog or headache or other things like that,” she said. “We’re seeing shortness of breath, cough, and also chronic pain, a lot of debilitating pain. We also see a lot of new medical diagnoses following an infection. And this can infect almost every organ system of the body. But some of the common ones are brain, heart and lungs. So our study right now is trying to look more into this.”

Interested participants must reside in the health district, which includes Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell Counties and the City of Lynchburg.

If you are interested in participating in the study, you can fill out the interest form at https://redcap.link/cvhdlongcovidstudy/ or call 804-664-4520. A member of the health district’s team will then reach out to you, review consent and complete a phone interview. They will then follow up at three and six months after the initial interview to review symptoms.

