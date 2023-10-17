EARLY YEARS: 15th anniversary of Children’s Trust Golden Halo Awards, recognizing those who work to prevent child abuse in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Enjoy a great luncheon, while honoring those who go above and beyond to keep children in our hometown safe.

That’s the idea behind the Golden Halo Awards.

According to Children’s Trust, they were created in 2008 to recognize and honor outstanding contributions to the cause of child abuse prevention, intervention and advocacy in the Roanoke and New River Valleys.

Since then, Children’s Trust has expanded the awards to encompass its growing service area, shining the spotlight on the commitment of local workers and volunteers who serve the Children’s Trust mission.

This year’s Golden Halo Awards and luncheon are happening Friday, November 3rd at Roanoke City Market’s Charter Hall from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

