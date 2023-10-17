Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

EARLY YEARS: 15th anniversary of Children’s Trust Golden Halo Awards, recognizing those who work to prevent child abuse in Southwest Virginia

The luncheon will take place November 3rd at Charter Hall
Enjoy a luncheon while recognizing those who go above and beyond to help prevent child abuse in...
Enjoy a luncheon while recognizing those who go above and beyond to help prevent child abuse in our hometowns(Children's Trust)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Enjoy a great luncheon, while honoring those who go above and beyond to keep children in our hometown safe.

That’s the idea behind the Golden Halo Awards.

According to Children’s Trust, they were created in 2008 to recognize and honor outstanding contributions to the cause of child abuse prevention, intervention and advocacy in the Roanoke and New River Valleys.

Since then, Children’s Trust has expanded the awards to encompass its growing service area, shining the spotlight on the commitment of local workers and volunteers who serve the Children’s Trust mission.

This year’s Golden Halo Awards and luncheon are happening Friday, November 3rd at Roanoke City Market’s Charter Hall from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

If you’d like to buy tickets, here’s the link.

(

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Deadline coming: Governor urges Virginians to file to receive rebate
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief resigns after being placed on leave
Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead
First Alert - Scattered showers return to the forecast for Friday.
More sunshine by midweek with showers on Friday
Student in custody after lockdown at Covington Middle School

Latest News

Temperatures climb back into the 70s by Thursday.
Tuesday October 17, Morning FastCast
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
With humanitarian aid blocked at Egyptian border, Gaza draws closer to total collapse
Roger Ayers RVSC
Roger Ayers RVSC
Dabney no charges statement
Dabney no charges statement