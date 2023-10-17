Birthdays
Girl Scouts launches new mental wellness patch, fall reading challenge

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girl Scouts goes beyond those famous cookies to teach young women life skills. The organization is launching a new program to encourage girls to prioritize their mental health. Plus there is a fall reading challenge area troops can complete to win prizes.

CEO of the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council Nikki Williams joined Here @ Home to explain more about the ways troops and others can get involved.

The Mental Wellness Patch Program is designed for Girl Scouts in fourth to twelfth grades and helps them practice self-care and build health habits.

The GSVSC Skyline Readers Club is encouraging families to complete its Fall Bingo Card. Girl Scout members who complete the bingo card are eligible for prizes.

