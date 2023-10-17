Birthdays
Local Office on Aging offers resources to keep seniors sheltered

Local Office on Aging
Local Office on Aging(LOA)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The senior homeless population is growing at a record pace. A study from the University of Pennsylvania shows there will be thousands more unsheltered adults 65 and older by 2030.

Ron Boyd is the President and CEO of the Local Office on Aging in the Roanoke Valley. He joined Here @ Home to talk about the trends in the area and factors that are forcing seniors into homelessness.

The LOA has a list of resources to support seniors to keep them independent for as long as possible. Boyd explained more about how people can access these programs and the difference they are making in the region.s

