Man arrested while allegedly moving drugs across state lines

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested after a drug investigation involving several police agencies.

Oshea Jackson, 40, is charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, etc. of Weapon of Terrorism.

The investigation took place in Nelson County, and included Lynchburg Police, Virginia State Police and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, according to Lynchburg Police.

LPD reports it received information about possible drugs being transported to central Virginia. October 11, 2023, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office pulled over the driver of the suspect vehicle on Route 151 South in the Afton area of Nelson County. A Nelson County Sheriff’s Office K9 handler and his K9, Bane, searched around the vehicle for the odor of narcotics, which led to a positive indication and search of the vehicle, according to Lynchburg Police.

The vehicle search led to the discovery and seizure of about 1.2 pounds of Methamphetamine, 4,800 pressed Fentanyl pills, 100 grams of Fentanyl powder, 100 grams of Heroin and 4.5 ounces of cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additional charges are pending and the case remains under investigation.

