Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Mid-Atlantic Storm Conference to merge science and safety

By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mid-Atlantic Severe Weather Conference will be held at the Virginia Science Museum in Richmond on November 4th.

The conference, formerly known as Mid-Atlantic ChaserCon, has a new name and an even bigger goal.

The annual conference is designed for researchers, current or future weather spotters, storm chasers, broadcasters, meteorologists, and emergency managers, and has seen growth in attendance each year.

Event organizer Chris White joined Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts on 7@four with a look at the upcoming event and brought along some fascinating storm videos with him.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Deadline coming: Governor urges Virginians to file to receive rebate
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief resigns after being placed on leave
Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead
First Alert - Scattered showers return to the forecast for Friday.
Patchy frost for some tonight ahead of a late-week warming trend
Student in custody after lockdown at Covington Middle School

Latest News

Fall colors on the Blue Ridge Parkway
Fall foliage report: Oct. 13-15
Partial solar eclipse timing in Southwest Virginia
Saturday’s annular solar eclipse: Viewing conditions in our hometowns
Solar Eclipse Set for Saturday
Solar Eclipse Set for Saturday
We typically see our first freeze of the fall season in October.
Here’s when we can expect the first freeze of the season