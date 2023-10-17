Mid-Atlantic Storm Conference to merge science and safety

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mid-Atlantic Severe Weather Conference will be held at the Virginia Science Museum in Richmond on November 4th.

The conference, formerly known as Mid-Atlantic ChaserCon, has a new name and an even bigger goal.

The annual conference is designed for researchers, current or future weather spotters, storm chasers, broadcasters, meteorologists, and emergency managers, and has seen growth in attendance each year.

Event organizer Chris White joined Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts on 7@four with a look at the upcoming event and brought along some fascinating storm videos with him.

