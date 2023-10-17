Mill Mountain Zoo sets October events

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Mill Mountain Zoo has Halloween-themed events lined up this month.

ZooBoo is October 28 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It’s the zoo’s annual Halloween celebration for kids and those young at heart, with costumes, candy, games and programs. This year there will be special chats on red wolves, the zoo’s owl, and why bears hibernate.

Night Howls is October 19, November 16, December 21, January 18, February 15 and March 21 from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. It’s a program after dark inside the zoo with hot cider and cookies, with the public learning about nocturnal animals and the sounds they make. Guests will then proceed outdoors for a private tour of the zoo after dark to observe the animals and enjoy views of the city at night. Guests must pre-register online or by phone.

Sensory Mornings is October 25 and November 15 at 9 a.m. The 45-minute program is designed to give people with sensory sensitivities a chance to learn at the zoo without being overstimulated. Stations will be set up around the zoo with live animals, biofacts, photos and other tactile manipulatives to help people utilize a different sensory motor approach at each station. This program is geared toward students of all ages and functioning levels. Guests must pre-register online or by phone.

