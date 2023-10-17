Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Missing and endangered teenage girl sought by Lynchburg Police

Ella Alexander, missing from Lynchburg
Ella Alexander, missing from Lynchburg(Lynchburg Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for a missing endangered teenage girl.

Police responded to the Lynchburg Youth Group Home about Ella Christine Alexander, 16, last reported seen at the group home on Florida Avenue about 8 p.m. October 16. She is described as white, about 4′ 9″ and 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt, maroon colored pants and bubble slides.

Ella has five tattoos: “Dreamer” with a star on her upper back, “Victory” on her right forearm, “Let Them” on her left collar bone, and a cow and medusa on her right thigh. She also wears brown turtle shell framed glasses.

Police say they were told the girl has severe PTSD and anxiety, plus several medical conditions that require medications she does not have with her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be entered online at p3tips.com or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Deadline coming: Governor urges Virginians to file to receive rebate
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief resigns after being placed on leave
Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead
First Alert - Scattered showers return to the forecast for Friday.
More sunshine by midweek with showers on Friday
Student in custody after lockdown at Covington Middle School

Latest News

Drugs seized from vehicle in Nelson County... 10/11/23
Man arrested while allegedly moving drugs across state lines
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Israeli airstrike in central Gaza kills one of Hamas’ top militant commanders
Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Respond to Threat Towards Middle School
Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Responds to Threat Toward Middle School
The luncheon November 3 will honor those who are committed to preventing child abuse in...
Children's Trust Brings Back Golden Halo Awards