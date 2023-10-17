Missing and endangered teenage girl sought by Lynchburg Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for a missing endangered teenage girl.

Police responded to the Lynchburg Youth Group Home about Ella Christine Alexander, 16, last reported seen at the group home on Florida Avenue about 8 p.m. October 16. She is described as white, about 4′ 9″ and 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt, maroon colored pants and bubble slides.

Ella has five tattoos: “Dreamer” with a star on her upper back, “Victory” on her right forearm, “Let Them” on her left collar bone, and a cow and medusa on her right thigh. She also wears brown turtle shell framed glasses.

Police say they were told the girl has severe PTSD and anxiety, plus several medical conditions that require medications she does not have with her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be entered online at p3tips.com or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

