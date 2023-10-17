Officials want your input in deciding the fate of Lord Botetourt High School

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The fate of a high school in Botetourt County is undecided after officials found it was too expensive to upkeep.

Lord Botetourt High School was built in 1959 and hasn’t been renovated since 1998. Old structures come with a lot of problems and that’s why officials want your help to find a solution.

Leaks, stains, and cracked floors are just some of the issues in Lord Botetourt High School.

“When I first walked into this building, in this very spot, were standing where there were trash cans that were catching leaks,” said Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Russ. “I would go upstairs, down the hallway, there were permanent trash cans there under the ceilings that were catching the water.”

Since then, Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Russ says they’ve worked on fixing all the leaks. But something always comes up and they find themselves having to spend more money.

“This building is beautiful as far as cleanliness, the upkeep, I think it has been great,” explained Russ. “But to get to a certain get to a certain point, the number of years and the amount of use and it’s you’re chasing your tail the entire time trying to keep things up.”

A new Efficiency and Facilities Task Force highlighted the expensive cost of maintaining the building. To figure out the next steps, officials sent out a survey where you can choose one of five possible solutions.

“If they feel like this building should be renovated or rebuilt. It also asked a question about do we combine both of our high schools into one new one... should this property be sold,” added Russ. “We’re just trying to get community community input in the process as we get started talking about.”

No decisions have been made; the survey is the first step of a long process.

“Most people know this building needs to be addressed, whether that’s the renovation or rebuild,” explained Russ. “I would say thus far, most of the people who have responded do not want to combine both schools.”

The goal is for students to attend the best schools in the area and right now Russ says physically they’re not.

“We have great teachers, we’re great administrators. We have great parents,” said Russ. “I just want the schools that they attend, to be to be as good as the education they’re getting.”

The input survey has no closing date, but officials say it will be open for at least one more week. Click here to fill it out.

After the survey is closed, the next step is hosting public input meetings.

