One person arrested after downtown Roanoke stabbing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested and charged following a stabbing in downtown Roanoke that left one person seriously injured.

WDBJ7 obtained a warrant that reveals Roanoke police responded to reports of a stabbing on October 7 just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of 1st Street Southwest and Church Avenue Southwest. Officers found a person with serious stab wounds to the stomach and head.

That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The warrant identifies the suspect as Desmond Devon Bonds. Police arrested Bonds and charged him with malicious wounding.

