Regional Housing Summit held in Danville to promote southside housing development

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local leaders are working to bring more housing to the southside region.

Over 230 people attended the Southern Virginia Regional Housing Summit at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research on Tuesday.

Representatives from Danville and Martinsville, and Franklin, Henry, Halifax, Patrick and Pittsylvania Counties each showcased residential development opportunities within their localities. The available land totaled over 450 acres.

“This regional approach is just so wonderful to me because we all are going through the same thing,” said Susan Mcculloch, Division Director of Housing and Development. “Then, developers can schedule visits with multiple localities. So, I think it’s just been a great partnership that we have with our colleagues.”

They also highlighted single and multi-family housing development options in those areas in hopes to bring more homes to the region.

“We are in a housing shortage. We have either functionally, obsolete homes and people are looking for a three bedroom, two bath, or people are in apartments and need homes to move into or other apartments to move up in,” added Mcculloch.

They announced that since 2017, there have been more than 500 jobs created and over $1.5 billion of capital investment across southern Virginia. They emphasized that those numbers only increase the demand for housing.

“With the phenomenal job our economic development departments are doing, more jobs are coming to the region, which then drives up the need for housing even further. So, it is the stuff and nightmares because we need a lot of housing and we need it soon,” explained Mcculloch.

They say last year’s summit resulted in several successful housing projects in Danville, and they hope to host it again next year.

