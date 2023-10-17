Roanoke house fire that displaced two deemed electrical

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in southeast Roanoke has been determined to be electrical and an accident, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Sunday’s fire in the 1100 block of Ray Road SE was contained to one room.

No injuries were reported, but two people and their pets were displaced.

Damages to the home and its contents are estimated at $60,000.

