Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke house fire that displaced two deemed electrical

Roanoke house fire
Roanoke house fire(Roanoke Fire-EMS)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in southeast Roanoke has been determined to be electrical and an accident, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Sunday’s fire in the 1100 block of Ray Road SE was contained to one room.

No injuries were reported, but two people and their pets were displaced.

Damages to the home and its contents are estimated at $60,000.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Deadline coming: Governor urges Virginians to file to receive rebate
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief resigns after being placed on leave
Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead
First Alert - Scattered showers return to the forecast for Friday.
More sunshine by midweek with showers on Friday
Student in custody after lockdown at Covington Middle School

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 17, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 17, 2023
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Israeli bombings in Gaza kill dozens as efforts persist to get aid to millions in besieged enclave
VDOT To Hold Public Hearing
VDOT To Hold Public Hearing
Apperson Drive and Orchard Drive in Salem
VDOT to hold public hearing on improvements to intersection in Salem