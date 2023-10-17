Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke stabbing leaves one person injured

One person injured in Roanoke stabbing
One person injured in Roanoke stabbing
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A stabbing in Southeast Roanoke left one man with injuries.

WDBJ7 obtained a warrant that reported a stabbing on September 15 in the 1200 block of 14th Street Southeast.

Police found a man with a wound in his stomach. He was taken to the hospital and was released several days later.

WDBJ7 has reached out to Roanoke police to see if there have been any arrests in this incident.

We have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Deadline coming: Governor urges Virginians to file to receive rebate
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief resigns after being placed on leave
Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead
First Alert - Scattered showers return to the forecast for Friday.
Patchy frost for some tonight ahead of a late-week warming trend
Student in custody after lockdown at Covington Middle School

Latest News

41st District Preview
41st District Preview
Kroger Peanut Butter Drive
Kroger Peanut Butter Drive
Bedford Childcare Desert
Bedford Childcare Desert
Downtown Roanoke stabbing
One person arrested after downtown Roanoke stabbing