Roanoke stabbing leaves one person injured

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A stabbing in Southeast Roanoke left one man with injuries.

WDBJ7 obtained a warrant that reported a stabbing on September 15 in the 1200 block of 14th Street Southeast.

Police found a man with a wound in his stomach. He was taken to the hospital and was released several days later.

WDBJ7 has reached out to Roanoke police to see if there have been any arrests in this incident.

We have yet to hear back.

