“Save Our Schools” Sandusky Elementary School parents hope officials reconsider closure decision

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Sandusky Elementary School Parents and staff will plea with school and city officials to keep their school open during a town hall on Tuesday at 6:30.

In September the Lynchburg School Board voted to close the school, but tonight, parents are making a last-ditch effort to try and stop this from happening.

Parents like Angela Davis are advocating to keep Sandusky Elementary School open. They have started a “Save Our Schools” page and group. Their biggest concern is disrupting students again like the pandemic did in 2020.

“To be able to have consistency of learning is truly key, especially for our elementary-aged kids. And to displace them at this point to uproot them at this point, we feel like would be truly detrimental to their education,” explained Davis.

Under the closure plan, T.C. Miller Elementary School will also be closed or converted. And Bass Elementary School would be renovated with city funds. The board is asking for $15 Million from Lynchburg City Council.

Davis says parents feel like the decision was rushed.

“We feel like there needs to be a lot more conversation and more research and thought put into the rezoning process before we’re actually shutting down buildings,” said Davis.

A town hall has been scheduled for Tuesday at the school. The goal is to have an actual conversation with school and city officials where both parties can explain their reasonings.

“So, we are expecting our Sandusky students, family community administration, and we are hoping school board and city council members,” added Davis.

A previous report from WDBJ7, school leaders said that due to an increase in teacher pay using COVID-era funding from the CARES Act money, which ended, and a decrease in funding from the city council, there’s a 7.2-million-dollar deficit in next year’s budget. They also expressed having to make improvements to multiple school buildings.

The hope is that leaders will reconsider and change their minds about closing the school. But if that doesn’t happen, Davis says they will not give up.

“We just need everybody to continue to fight and we will continue to show up as long as we’re able to,” said Davis.

The town hall starts at 6:30 p.m. in Sandusky Elementary School.

