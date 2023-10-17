Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Three arrested in Elliston Mountain Valley Pipeline protest

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Three protestors were arrested after attaching themselves to Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) equipment on Monday.

The Virginia State Police responded to reports of protestors at an MVP worksite on Lafayette Road at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Officers say 25 protesters fled the scene as police arrived, leaving three protesters attached to three pieces of equipment in a sleeping dragon locking method.

The Virginia State Police Specialized Extraction Team responded to the scene and removed the protesters who were then taken into custody.

Tara Houska, 39, of Duluth, MN. was charged with trespassing.

Emily Adamski, 37, of Oakland, CA. was charged with trespassing and obstruction.

Louisa Kornblatt, 31, Brooklyn, NY. was charged with trespassing, obstruction, and obstructing the free passage of others.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Deadline coming: Governor urges Virginians to file to receive rebate
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief resigns after being placed on leave
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead
Temperatures climb to the upper 60s by the end of the week.
We warm up by midweek with more rain Friday

Latest News

Little kid demands stop sign
Little kid demands stop sign
covington middle school
Allegheny Highlands Public Schools respond to threat towards middle school
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
With humanitarian aid blocked at Egyptian border, Gaza draws closer to total collapse
Covington arrest
Covington arrest