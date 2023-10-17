Three arrested in Elliston Mountain Valley Pipeline protest

ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Three protestors were arrested after attaching themselves to Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) equipment on Monday.

The Virginia State Police responded to reports of protestors at an MVP worksite on Lafayette Road at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Officers say 25 protesters fled the scene as police arrived, leaving three protesters attached to three pieces of equipment in a sleeping dragon locking method.

The Virginia State Police Specialized Extraction Team responded to the scene and removed the protesters who were then taken into custody.

Tara Houska, 39, of Duluth, MN. was charged with trespassing.

Emily Adamski, 37, of Oakland, CA. was charged with trespassing and obstruction.

Louisa Kornblatt, 31, Brooklyn, NY. was charged with trespassing, obstruction, and obstructing the free passage of others.

