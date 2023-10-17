Uber driver suspect named in reported sexual misconduct against Liberty University student, held in custody without bond

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect who allegedly made unwanted sexual advances toward a 17-year-old Liberty University (LU) female student is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg without bond.

A university official confirmed 33-year-old Qi Guang Dong is the suspect involved in Liberty University Police Department’s (LUPD) investigation of a sexual misconduct incident on campus.

Dong is charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and solicitation of a minor.

The incident happened on Thursday night when a 17-year-old Liberty University student called an Uber back to her dorm. LUPD says during the ride, the driver, Dong, made unwanted sexual comments to the student. When they arrived at the student’s dorm, the driver followed her out of the car and touched her inappropriately.

LU’s vice president of security and public safety explained there are multiple resources available to help keep students safe.

“We live in a world where we have to maintain safety at all times, focus on safety tips and basic safety information,” Marcus Tinsley said. “She [the student] did that, she knew exactly what to do and she followed those safety tips, he [the driver] left and moved on.”

Tinsley explained investigators arrived to the student’s dorm around 10:30 p.m., then sent out a campus wide notification to warn students just before 2 a.m. on Friday.

“We focus and prioritize safety and security above all else, without exception,” Tinsley said. “We are very intentional about making sure they [the students] know about that threat, and that needs to happen as soon as possible.”

Friday’s Clery Act alert was the first one that’s been sent out since a government report claimed Liberty University had failed to warn students about safety threats on campus. School officials released a statement saying that report contains errors and misstatements.

“I am confident in the advancements that the university has made over the past year to make this process even better for our students and to prioritize their safety,” LU’s senior vice president of university compliance Ashley Reich said.

Reich explained the Champion Safe app and 24/7 campus police are there to keep students safe.

“We are always looking for ways to improve,” Reich said. “We are obviously not perfect but we feel really strongly about the advancements that we’ve made over the past year and how that’s benefitted our community.”

An Uber spokesperson told WDBJ7 the company removed the driver’s access to the app as soon as the incident was reported.

“We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior in the Uber community,” the statement read. “We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

A full list of resources at Liberty University can be found here. Uber also offers resources to survivors.

