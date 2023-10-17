VA House District 41 candidates seeking election to Richmond

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s 41st District House of Delegates seat is open for the taking.

Two candidates are in the final stages of their campaigns with an eye on getting elected to the seat that represents Roanoke County and Montgomery County.

“I was born here in this district in this area, born and raised,” Lily Franklin (D) said. “A big part of why I’m running is I come from a working class family and I think that we need to have people that are fighting for us in Richmond, that understand the issues that most people are facing.”

“The most important experience in my life is last five years as a dad, waking up every day, just like so many families in our community, thinking about, ‘what can I do to help my family, get my family through the day, make life better for them,’” Chris Obenshain (R) said. “That’s what so many families in this region are thinking about each and every day.”

Lily Franklin is representing the Democratic Party in this election.

“Because of my background, as a legislative assistant, I really understand how the system works, and so I’ll be able to advocate for this region in a way that a lot of other people won’t be able to do in their first couple of years and so, for me, it’s critical that we put legislators in place that actually know how to work in the system and can pass legislation.”

Chris Obenshain is on the Republican ticket.

“I mean, it’s 20 years of experience as an Army Reservist, 15 years of experience as a career prosecutor,” he said. “We really need somebody with experience and with that leadership experience to go to Richmond, stand up for southwest Virginia and really get involved in the legislative process and make sure that our interests and our needs here in this part of the state are heard.”

This seat is highly contested and could influence Richmond for the next few years.

Both candidates say it comes down to a few key issues including education.

“I’m a big believer in getting parents engaged and involved in in our education system, making sure that they’re informed about what’s going on with their kids, so they can make the best choices about what’s right for their family,” Obenshain said. “It’s also about making sure that kids and teachers and administration, everybody who works in the schools, feel safe in that environment, returning discipline to our schools to make sure that that’s a safe place to go and learn and so that’s a really important part of our education system.”

“I think back to being a teacher, and I had to fight for the markers I needed on a whiteboard and I was a math teacher so I was teaching, I was using markers a lot and so for me I’ve seen it’s about equity and distribution is a distribution of resources,” Franklin said. “We have the resources here in Virginia, we had a $5 billion surplus last year and it’s about making the right investment and that investment is our future into our kids in education.”

Early voting period is open now and the general election will be held Nov. 7.

