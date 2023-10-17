Birthdays
VDOT to hold public hearing on improvements to intersection in Salem

Apperson Drive and Orchard Drive in Salem
Apperson Drive and Orchard Drive in Salem(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT is holding a public meeting about a new project at the intersection of Apperson Drive and Orchard Drive in Salem.

“This project will involve installing a new traffic signal that will be coordinated with the signal at Apperson and Route 419, and it will involve reconfiguring the intersection there at Apperson and Orchard a little bit by adding a right turn lane. So that will mean there’ll be a through lane,  dedicated left turn lane and a dedicated right turn lane at the intersection as you approach from the eastbound direction,” said Jason Bond, a VDOT spokesperson.

Bond said the project is expected to cost 2.6 million dollars and is expected to start in 2026.

“This project is intended to help traffic flow and improve safety at this intersection where drivers turning from Orchard Drive on to Apperson Drive have a really hard time making that turn, particularly during peak travel times,” said Bond.

Tuesday night, VDOT officials will present the project, answer any questions, and hear public comment on the project.

“We certainly want to hear from folks about our projects and provide information to them to let them know what is coming up that will impact them,” said Bond.

The hearing is taking place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the VDOT Salem Residency Office located on South Broad Street.

You can also email your comments within ten days of the hearing to jesse.weitzenfeld@vdot.virginia.gov.

If you do email in your comments, VDOT asks you to reference “Apperson Drive and Orchard Drive Comment” in the subject heading.

