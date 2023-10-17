Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Virginia Attorney General Miyares wants surplus law enforcement gear sent to Israel

(WWNY)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has sent a letter to all 123 Virginia sheriffs, asking them to consider donating their expired or excess law enforcement gear to the Office of the Attorney General, to be donated to the Israeli military as it fights Hamas terrorists.

“While I’m aware that some police departments are stretched for resources, there are many departments that have expired equipment that are required to be donated or discarded. If you have excess law enforcement protective equipment, my office will collect them and ship it to the Israel Defense Forces,” Attorney General Miyares said in the letter.

Click here to read the letter sent to the sheriffs.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flag (FILE)
Deadline coming: Governor urges Virginians to file to receive rebate
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
Roanoke PD deputy chief resigns after being placed on leave
Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead
First Alert - Scattered showers return to the forecast for Friday.
Afternoon highs gradually warming through Thursday
Student in custody after lockdown at Covington Middle School

Latest News

Local Office on Aging
Local Office on Aging offers resources to keep seniors sheltered
Kylie Harvell's breast cancer journey inspires her business.
Beyond the Pink: Breast cancer survivor shares story of resilience
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Source: President Mahmoud Abbas cancels planned meeting with President Biden after hospital strike
COVID-19 Long-Term Symptoms
Central Virginia Health District launches long COVID study