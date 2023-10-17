Birthdays
Virginia museum unveils 2023 holiday ornament


The official 2023 Virginia History Christmas Ornament depicts the Capitol of Virginia in gingerbread, icing and candy.(Virginia Museum of History & Culture)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC) has unveiled a new holiday ornament.

The official 2023 Virginia History Ornament features the Capitol of Virginia depicted in gingerbread, icing and candy.

“Our annual Christmas Ornament provides a keepsake of Virginia History that we hope captures the spirit of the season and helps Virginians celebrate the present while remembering the past,” Michael Plumb, Vice President for Guest Engagement at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, said in a statement.

The Virginia History Christmas Ornament has been a tradition at the VMHC since 2018.

To buy the ornament, click here.

