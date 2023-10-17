Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Virginia’s sales tax holiday returns Oct. 20-22

The deal includes tax rebates and the return of the sales tax holiday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s sales tax holiday is making a return this weekend.

Sales tax is waived on numerous school supplies, clothing and shoes from Oct. 20-22.

RELATED: Youngkin signs budget that delivers tax rebates >

The sales tax is also waived on hurricane and emergency preparedness products.

Click/tap here for full details on eligible products.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a new budget deal last month that brought back the popular shopping holiday, which is normally held in August.

“This budget is the result of what we can accomplish when we put politics down and choose conservative commonsense solutions and make critical investments to ensure Virginia is the best state to live, work, and raise a family,” Youngkin said.

The budget also includes:

  • Rebates of $200 for single filers and $400 for married couples filing jointly
  • An increase of the standard deduction to $8,500 for single filers and $17,000 for married filers.
  • An increase of the business interest deduction from 30 percent to 50 percent
  • $653.3 million in aid for K-12 education and schools divisions
  • $155.6 million in new spending for mental health services
  • $150 million for widening Interstate 64 between Richmond and Williamsburg
  • $6 million for economic development activities related to the Partnership for Petersburg

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roof leak at Lord Botetourt High School.
Officials want your input in deciding the fate of Lord Botetourt High School
Drugs seized from vehicle in Nelson County... 10/11/23
Man arrested while allegedly moving drugs across state lines
Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead
Photo: Bland County Sheriff's Office
Two Virginias’ food bandit suspect identified
Brooks Ambruzs stars in the commercial.
3-year-old stars in commercial in hopes to win radar sign for Roanoke neighborhood

Latest News

Generic police lights
School van driver charged after crash that injured students
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
PCPS Unity Day
PCPS celebrates first Pulaski County Unity Day
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Biden says Israel agrees to allow humanitarian assistance to begin flowing into Gaza from Egypt
Wednesday Afternoon Update