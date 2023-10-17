Winds of the Blue Ridge offering free concert October 20

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, October 20, people can hear the sounds of our hometowns at Patrick Henry High School.

The Winds of the Blue Ridge is performing its fall concert for free in the school’s auditorium. The wind ensemble is made up of about 40 local musicians who volunteer their time to make music for the community.

Friday’s concert is being guest conducted by Sue Creasap. She spent most of her career as a college band director.

“Oh, this is a fun concert. I try to do theme concerts. And so this one’s called The Art of Melody. And the pieces that are going to be programmed are all things that you’re going to go home singing,” she said.

People can expect to hear the sounds of Star Wars, West Side Story, an Irish Rhapsody and much more.

“I know Friday nights is date night for a lot of couples, so why not include the Winds of the Blue Ridge concert in your date night, and we’re just excited to offer this concert,” David Graves, president of the Winds of the Blue Ridge, said.

Graves says the group is celebrating its 15th year. He says the musicians come from all walks of life.

The concert October 20 will start at 7 p.m.

In November, Graves the ensemble will begin working on a holiday concert.

