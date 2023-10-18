Barktoberfest fundraiser for mental illness nonprofit set for Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The annual Barktoberfest fundraiser for Project Support is set for October 21 at Elmwood Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets will be sold at the gate for $10 each; there is no admission for children ten and under.

Project Support, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is dedicated to making sure those who suffer from mental illness understand there is help and hope available. Its overall goal is to assist people battling mental illness, while continuing to spread community awareness about the mentally ill population.

Event Coordinator Amber Dowdy stopped by 7@four with information about the fundraiser, along with Julie Rickmond from Roanoke Valley SPCA.

