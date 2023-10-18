Birthdays
EARLY YEARS: Nationally-known educator and author Dr. Victoria Waller says to celebrate learning “differences”

EARLY YEARS: October is Learning Disabilities Month
EARLY YEARS: October is Learning Disabilities Month(Source: KFDA)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “I think I’ve liked teaching kids with differences, because they’re so smart,” says educator and author Dr. Victoria Waller.

Waller has taught for over 40 years.

Her heart is with students who are sometimes a challenge in the classroom.

“I started thinking, why did I like them so much? And most teachers were like, here take them! I liked them because they were interesting and smart. They just needed to be helped,” says Waller.

Waller makes it clear that she doesn’t see kids with learning disabilities, but learning DIFFERENCES.

She offers help for parents in her book, “Yes! Your Child Can: Creating Success for Children with Learning Differences”.

Waller encourages using their passions and strengths to foster learning.

“So, I try teaching them all with what they’re good at,” says Waller.

If you suspect your child has ADHD, ADD or some other learning challenge, Waller offers these five tips:

--Listen to your gut feeling- early intervention is key

--Don’t wait for your child to “snap out of it”

--Navigate the testing process, and don’t be afraid to ask questions

--Prepare your child for the test. Let them know the results will give them more support at school

--After the test, do something fun together, and don’t pressure your child to talk about it.

“If you have a child who is not paying attention to your, or you’re hearing at school he’s not paying attention and he’s not smart, believe me believe me, I’ll bet you he or she is smart,” says Waller.

