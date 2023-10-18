Gun Violence Prevention Committee meets to discuss new data and prevention tactics

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Vice Mayor Cobb and community leaders met Tuesday evening to determine whether their youth and gang violence assessment has been effective in preventing gun violence.

Vice Mayor Joe Cobb says the gun violence prevention committee is turning their attention towards interpersonal violence.

“Knowing how to preempt some of those situations, short of making sure that people are checking in with themselves about where they are in terms of potential conflicts and addressing those conflicts in non-violent or healthy ways rather than ways that cause harm to another person,” said Cobb.

Captain Adam Puckett with the Roanoke Police Department presented new data at Tuesday’s meeting.

Since the last meeting on September 19th, there have been three more shootings. One in Northeast, one in Southeast, and one in Northwest.

“The highest density of gun violence incidents have taken place in what we call Northwest Roanoke, almost triple what we see in other areas of the city. It’s disproportionately affecting people of color and mostly African American men,” explained Cobb.

However nobody was killed in the three most recent shootings.

“When they see an opportunity, they understand that that’s something they can go for and that they have a supportive system around that. So we’re just trying to multiply that as widely as we can throughout the city for any youth who may be in that circumstance, said Cobb.”

The Gun Violence Prevention Committee hopes to see a continued decrease in shootings and their next meeting is November 21st.

