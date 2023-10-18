Jewelry to cars: If it was left at Norfolk’s airport, it could be yours

NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Norfolk International Airport is looking to shed things people have left there, as well as surplus items from the airport itself.

More than 200 items, including everything from chargers and adapters to jewelry and clothing to furniture and cars, is headed for the auction block.

The auction will be October 24 at the airport’s fire training facility.

Click here to see what’s available.

