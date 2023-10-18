Birthdays
Lake Christian Ministries breaks ground for new facility

By Patsy Montesinos and Lindsey Cook
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lake Christian Ministries held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility Wednesday morning.

LCM is a non-profit based in Moneta that provides food, clothing, household items, financial aid and job assistance to the less fortunate population in Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties.

The new facility will work with the current center to provide resources for families in need, including a learning center, clothing selection area and furniture warehouse.

Jane Winters, the executive director for LCM, says the new addition was necessary following the pandemic.

“Our numbers increased so significantly in 2020 through 2023 that we didn’t have any choice,” says Winters. “We were having to turn people away or push forward. So we pushed forward.”

The new building will be next to the current facility on Old Moneta Rd.

Construction is expected to take seven to nine months with a grand opening planned for next Spring.

