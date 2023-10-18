Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Local organizations team up to support domestic violence survivors

2023 A Walk in Their Shoes
2023 A Walk in Their Shoes(The Salvation Army of Roanoke)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A collection of resources and organizations is putting out the call that no one should stay silent in the face of violence.

An upcoming event will honor the victims and survivors of domestic violence and allow participants to take A Walk in Their Shoes.

Jaimie Goodman is the Social Services Manager for The Salvation Army of Roanoke and Annie-Marie Green is the President for the Council of Community Services. Both joined Here @ Home to talk more about the 16th Annual A Walk in Their Shoes event happening Friday, Oct. 20 at The Salvation Army at 724 Dale Ave. SE.

Together they explained the resources available for domestic violence victims and the help offered through The Salvation Army Turning Point.

A Walk in Their Shoes is happening between noon and 2 p.m. and will feature several area organizations.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roof leak at Lord Botetourt High School.
Officials want your input in deciding the fate of Lord Botetourt High School
Drugs seized from vehicle in Nelson County... 10/11/23
Man arrested while allegedly moving drugs across state lines
Anthony Myers, suspected Two Virginias' food bandit
WVSP confirms suspected Two Virginias’ food bandit dead
Photo: Bland County Sheriff's Office
Two Virginias’ food bandit suspect identified
Brooks Ambruzs stars in the commercial.
3-year-old stars in commercial in hopes to win radar sign for Roanoke neighborhood

Latest News

Fall colors on the Blue Ridge Parkway
Fall foliage report: Oct. 20-22
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
Generic police lights
School van driver charged after crash that injured students
PCPS Unity Day
PCPS celebrates first Pulaski County Unity Day to sidestep bullying