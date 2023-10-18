Local organizations team up to support domestic violence survivors

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A collection of resources and organizations is putting out the call that no one should stay silent in the face of violence.

An upcoming event will honor the victims and survivors of domestic violence and allow participants to take A Walk in Their Shoes.

Jaimie Goodman is the Social Services Manager for The Salvation Army of Roanoke and Annie-Marie Green is the President for the Council of Community Services. Both joined Here @ Home to talk more about the 16th Annual A Walk in Their Shoes event happening Friday, Oct. 20 at The Salvation Army at 724 Dale Ave. SE.

Together they explained the resources available for domestic violence victims and the help offered through The Salvation Army Turning Point.

A Walk in Their Shoes is happening between noon and 2 p.m. and will feature several area organizations.

