Lynchburg man arrested by Crimes Against Children Task Force

David Goode Jr. mugshot
David Goode Jr. mugshot(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges.

David Edward Goode, Jr., 33, was arrested after an investigation by Bedford County Sheriff’s Office investigators who were assigned to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Goode is being held without bond for one count first offense, and nine counts second or subsequent offense, involving violations possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (434) 616-2743.

