News Producer

WDBJ7, WZBJ and WDBJ7.com are a Gray-owned dominant CBS-affiliated media powerhouse in beautiful Roanoke, Virginia. Known as “Your Hometown Station®”, WDBJ7 and WZBJ serve 26 counties across the Blue Ridge Mountain region and produce 60.5 hours of award-winning local news coverage, more than any of its competitors in the Roanoke/Lynchburg market.

Headquartered in a state-of-the-art digital broadcast center in Roanoke, Virginia, the station also operates Virginia bureaus in Lynchburg, Blacksburg, Lexington and Danville. For more than 63 years, WDBJ7 has been the number one station of choice for viewers from Roanoke to Lynchburg and across the New River Valley.

Job Summary/Description:

The producer is one of the most crucial positions at a television station. It requires someone who is a strong leader, an excellent communicator, organized, and passionate about the news. This producer position has the potential to serve as a huge opportunity for a journalist who is looking to advance in the broadcast industry. WDBJ7 is focused on training and growing producers who have an interest in not only putting together incredible newscasts but also working toward a goal of either entering management or working in a big-time market.

Our Newsroom leadership all has extensive producing experience and will be focused on helping the person we hire to be the absolute best in this position.

Duties/Responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

• Prioritize, organize, and produce newscasts

• Maintain working knowledge of current events, community issues, and local contacts

• Search wire services, network feeds, websites, and other sources to find relevant material for newscasts

• Work with news management to determine which stories to air during newscasts

• Coordinate story assignments with the assignment manager

• Collaborate with news operations staff to build graphics

• Act as a leader in facilitating teamwork of staff members

• Accurately edit video with an eye for visual elements that make stories understandable to the viewer

• Work with directors and anchors on the presentation of stories

• Write news stories

• Monitor competition’s shows and websites for missed leads

• Assist producers in formatting other newscasts

• Assist reporters with story development, story expectations, and accurately gathering information under pressure

• Write creative headlines and teases

• Research and brainstorm story ideas, and present ideas in editorial meetings

• Generate promotable story ideas daily

• Post and update stories and videos to the station website and social media sites, engage viewers

• Work with the web staff during breaking news and alert users on all platforms

• Perform other job-related duties as assigned

Qualifications/Requirements:

• 1-3 years of producing experience in broadcast news with a Bachelor’s degree

• Clear, concise, conversational writing skills

• Excellent communication skills

• Demonstrate solid news judgment

• Maintain strong journalistic ethics

• Strong initiative and attention to detail

• Be creative and create compelling and memorable newscasts

• Knowledge of newsroom software and of web posting software

• Edit video and audio on industry-standard equipment

• Build graphics and use them effectively in shows

• Handle and adjust to last-minute changes

• Make quick, accurate decisions and work well under pressure

• Strong research skills, including online research using various search engines

• Ability to stay current with national and local news/weather

• Intermediate level knowledge of social media

• Ability to meet tight deadlines and work well under pressure

• Ability to work independently with little supervision

• Demonstrate leadership through training and mentoring less experienced staff members; guide others to get the desired outcome

• Ability to remain positive and foster a positive work environment; work well with co-workers

If you feel you're qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on "apply now", upload your resume, cover letter, and references

Additional Info:

Qualifications

Behaviors

Preferred

Detail Oriented: Capable of carrying out a given task with all details necessary to get the task done well

Education

Required

Bachelors or better in Journalism or related field.

