PCPS celebrates first Pulaski County Unity Day

PCPS Unity Day
PCPS Unity Day(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An idea from a Dublin Elementary School second grader encouraged students and staff at all Pulaski County Public Schools wearing orange on Oct. 18, to raise awareness for bullying.

Wednesday was the first ever Pulaski County Unity Day raising awareness for bullying.

“It’s mean I just don’t want it,” Second grader Jacob Slaughter said.

Slaughter came up with the idea. For cub scouts, he had to identify an problem facing the community and present it to his pack. He took it a step further.

“When we were talking about it, he said, ‘I want to make this real,’” Slaughter’s mom Brittany Slaughter said. “He said that he just didn’t want it to be an idea.”

That led to a presentation in front of the PCPS school board.

“I was just amazed at how well he did in front of a group of adults and folks in the auditorium at Pulaski County Middle School and he presented his idea and it passed with a resounding 5-0 vote,” PCPS Superintendent Rob Graham said.

That led to students and staff around the county wearing orange.

“I couldn’t be prouder,” DES Principal Elizabeth Webb said. “He’s a great kid. He has a good heart. I’m just thankful that everybody gets to see it and the school board got to see it and now we’re all wearing orange because of his good heart.”

Slaughter says its exciting to see his classmates and peers wearing orange to support his idea.

“People is doing stuff like to be good and not bullying,” he said. “They know for Unity Day to not be a bully.”

