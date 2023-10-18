Philadelphia leaders visit Danville after hearing about successful comprehensive gang model

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville’s successful comprehensive gang model is continuing to catch the attention of other cities.

Last month, leaders from Saint Lucie County, Florida paid the city a visit. This week, Philadelphia School District representatives are in town.

Danville’s Project Imagine works hand in hand with the city, law enforcement, and the community to steer youth away from gang violence.

The School District of Philadelphia got word of Danville’s success through the National Gang Center as a city that effectively implemented the Comprehensive Gang Model.

Wednesday morning, they met with members of Project Imagine, the police department, the school board, and other local officials to gain insight into their collaboration efforts.

“I think that is the model that we’re looking for is to bring law enforcement together with the school district and community leaders,” said Kevin Rosa, Program Coordinator for the Philadelphia School District. “That’s what stands out. It seems like everyone in this room is headed in the same direction, in the right direction, and has the same vision.”

They are in the process of launching a similar initiative to try and lower crime rates in Philadelphia.

“In Philadelphia, I would say this is probably the saddest I’ve seen it so far. Ever since the pandemic, crime has gone through the roof. You don’t really see kids out in the street playing anymore, and we’ve got to change that. We’ve got to show that we can overcome gang violence. We can overcome violent crimes,” added Rosa.

The Philadelphia leaders will get to see a Project Imagine class and meet with their other community partners.

70% of the more than 100 Project Imagine students continue to stay in contact with their mentors and avoid conflict with law enforcement.

“It works,” said Shakeva Frazier, Project Imagine Community Liaison. “I believe it’s because you have the normal way of doing things. Then, you have a way that you are seeing it work with partners where people are not afraid of the young people that we’re dealing with. They’re actually seeing them as human, because that’s who they are.”

They will continue networking and touring the city on Thursday.

